Nes Raphael Just Graduated (Again): After Working 20 Years This Mumbaikar Goes #backtocollege To The Land Of Maple Syrup To Learn Afresh

Nes Raphael |

In today's hectic world of work, lifelong learning frequently takes unexpected turns. Nes Raphael's decision to pursue education in Canada, after working for two decades of jobs in India, is a prime example of this never-ending process of growth and transformation.

Raphael, a Mumbaikar, saw a chance to broaden his horizons and explore a new place, believing that a formal education boost would speed up his career growth. "We are on a journey of continuous learning. On-the-job learning is great, but when this is supplemented with the strong foundation that formal education gives, you create opportunities to grow and rise at an accelerated pace," he explained. The "beauty of Canada and its distinct education system" offered a compelling reason to embark on this journey, he said.

Nes Raphael Made it to President’s Honor List |

Relocating overseas for education came with several challenges for Raphael and resilience was required to continue academics after a long break and adapt to a new educational system. "One of the biggest challenges was living and studying in a different country that is altogether new to you. Settling into a new space involves a whole lot of adjustment," he shared.

What shaped Rapahel's decision?

Important factors that shaped Raphael's decision included self-motivation and support from friends and family. "I’m self-motivated. A lot of positive self-talk and support from your family and friends make it possible to stay committed," said Raphael. Family encouragement and belief in his journey also gave him a boost. "My family was very supportive of my decision. They were happy I was trying something new," he said.

Nes Raphael takes center stage during presentation |

And the decision turned out to be fruitful. "Going back to study was never going to be easy, but not only did I graduate with high distinction, I also made it onto the prestigious President’s Honor List," he added. Securing a position on the President's Honour List was no easy task, he explained. "No amount of shortcuts and hacks will beat hard work," Raphael emphasised. Extensive research and a diligent work ethic were essential elements of his academic success.

Read Also Canada Plans Changes To Post-Study Work Permits For International Students

Key to minimise difficulties: 'Time management'

Adjusting to a new environment while still maintaining his academic commitments was difficult for him, so was prioritising assignments and test preparation. But his effective time management skills helped. "Time management is the key," he said, adding: "I had to ensure I was planning my day so that assignments and preparation for tests were prioritised over extracurricular activities." Savings from two decades of employment helped him manage Canada's high cost of living, freeing him up to concentrate more on his studies rather than working part-time. "My savings made sure I didn’t need to work during my course to support myself," Raphael shared.

Some courses, like financial and managerial accounting, were particularly challenging for him due to his background in arts and HR. "I struggled initially, and I had to put in twice the effort to make sure I was able to secure a good grade," he admitted. “I made sure I asked my professor questions, checked my understanding, and even asked for help when I needed it.”

Accepting social standards and demonstrating tolerance for cultural variations were essential to the process of adapting for Raphael. And "the pleasant people in Canada and the well-preserved natural beauty of Brantford" made the transition smooth. "Just be nice to people and people will be nice to you," he remarked, highlighting the simplicity of integration.

Raphael's advice to others

For other international students struggling with cultural adaptation, the advice he gave was to "open your mind to new experiences. Cherish your culture, don’t lose what makes you Indian, but be open to and accepting of differences."

Seeing failures and success was a fundamental principle of growth in Raphael's own journey. "Every day brings a new trial, a new setback, a new triumph, but most of all, it brings the promise of learning," he said. And his advice for others considering taking a similar route and going abroad to study later in life is simple: "As Nike would say, ‘Just do it’. But I’d also tell them to plan their finances and resources accordingly.

"There will be additional alternatives in the future after graduation. "A new day, a new journey, a new experience," said Raphael, who is eager to apply his learnings from Canada and discover new places.