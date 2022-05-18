NEP to start IITs abroad; President Kovind appreciates Jamaica's interest

Jamaica: Under its National Education Policy, India plans to start a new Indian Institute of Technology(IITs) abroad, Jamaica has been one of the first countries to express its interest in hosting one.

"Under our National Education Policy released in 2020, India is planning to start new Indian Institutes of Technology abroad and I am happy that Jamaica is one of the first countries to express interest in hosting an IIT here," said President Ramnath Kovind, while addressing the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament of Jamaica on 17th May 2022.

"In India, Dr. BR Ambedkar dedicated himself to the uplift of the downtrodden and eradication of social evils, He introduced the provisions for social empowerment in the Indian Constitution, and was rightly called the architect of the Indian Constitution. I feel grateful for the gesture of the Jamaican government to name an avenue in Kingston after BR Ambedkar which I inaugurated yesterday."

President Kovind is on a four-day visit to Jamaica. Upon his arrival at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, he received a warm welcome from the Jamaicans and the Indian diaspora.

"With its ample natural resources, strategic location, Young population, and dynamic leadership Jamaica is poised for greater success. It makes it a good choice of partner for other countries," stated the President.

It is the first-ever visit by an Indian President to Jamaica. He is accompanied by his wife first lady Savita Kovind, daughter Swati Kovind, Union Minister Pankaj Chowdhary, Lok Sabha MP Rama Devi, Satish Kumar Gautam, and Secretary-Level Officers.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 11:54 AM IST