IIT Madras And Kathmandu University To Offer A Joint Master's Degree

Lumbini: MoU has been signed between Kathmandu University (KU), Nepal, and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), India for a joint degree program at the Master's level. On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lumbini, India and Nepal signed a slew of agreements, including a collaboration between higher educational institutions of both countries.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Lumbini Buddhist University for the establishment of Dr. Ambedkar Chair for Buddhist Studies was on the agenda for the meeting.

An MoU was signed between ICCR and CNAS, Tribhuvan University on the establishment of the ICCR Chair of Indian Studies. Another MoU was inked between Indian ICCR and Kathmandu University (KU) on the establishment of the ICCR Chair of Indian Studies.

An agreement between the Indian public sector undertaking SJVN Ltd and Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) for the development and implementation of the Arun 4 hydro-project was also signed.

PM Modi arrived in Lumbini this morning on an official visit. On arrival at Lumbini, Prime Minister was received by the Nepal PM and his spouse Arzu Deuba.

Both the leaders participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of a Centre of Buddhist Culture and Heritage in Lumbini, on the occasion of Buddha Jayanti.

They also visited the Maya Devi Temple. As Prime Minister, this is his fifth visit to Nepal and first to Lumbini.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 04:29 PM IST