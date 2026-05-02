NEP 2020 Transition Causes Initial Shortage, NCERT Ramps Up Class 9 Textbook Production Nationwide | fil pic

New Delhi: The NCERT on Friday said it is printing the newly-introduced Class 9 textbooks on war-footing, and supplies are being normalised following a temporary demand-supply gap after the rollout of the NEP 2020-aligned curriculum.

In a statement issued here, the NCERT said it has brought out a new set of Grade 9 textbooks based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It has already released digital versions of the new Grade 9 textbooks for free access on its website a fortnight ago.

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"These books are being printed on a war-footing manner and being distributed across the country. Due to very large number of textbooks required, there is some temporary gap in the supply and demand," the statement read.

"NCERT is closely monitoring the situation and working to bridge this gap. The supply of textbooks is being normalised," it added.

To ensure wider access, the NCERT said its textbooks are being made available through multiple channels, including a nationwide vendor network and sales counters at its regional centres. The sales counter at its headquarters in New Delhi is also open on weekends to facilitate students and parents.

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The books are also accessible online through NCERT's official portal as well as on e-commerce platforms. Free downloadable versions are available on NCERT's website, DIKSHA and ePathshala portals, the statement said.

The NCERT added that it is directly supplying textbooks to schools and institutions that are placing bulk orders.

Highlighting that the transition to a new curriculum is a major nationwide reform, the NCERT said temporary supply constraints may arise during the initial phase but mechanisms have been put in place to address them quickly.

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"All textbooks for Grade 9 have been published and released, except the Social Science textbook, which is in the final stages of development and will be made available shortly," it said.

The NCERT said it remains committed to ensuring timely and affordable access to quality textbooks and is taking steps to streamline supply and distribution.

Students and institutions facing difficulties in procuring textbooks can contact NCERT's publication division or use the PM eVIDYA IVRS helpline number 8800440559, it added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)