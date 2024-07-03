NEET-UG Row: India Youth Front To Protest At Jantar Mantar On July 8 | Representational photo

India Youth Front, an umbrella group representing INDIA bloc parties' youth wings, on Wednesday said they will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on July 8 against the reported incidents of paper leak in the NEET exam.

While addressing a press conference here, Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV said that the India Youth Front will hold a protest against the paper leaks in the medical entrance exam.

The further strategy will be decided on July 8, he said.

The national presidents of several youth parties of India Alliance were present on this occasion. During this, everyone strongly condemned the policies of the Central government regarding the rigging and paper leak in the NEET-UG examination and demanded that the government should provide justice to the young students of the country as soon as possible, a statement by the IYC said.

In the statement, Srinivas alleged that the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are “running away” from the issue of rigging and paper leak in the NEET-UG examination.

Modi has time for Mann Ki Baat but he does not have enough time for the youth of the country to openly discuss this issue in the Parliament House, he further alleged.

A meeting of the IYF was also held on Tuesday here in which the presidents of all the organisations have decided that the Union Education Minister should resign, NTA should be dismissed, and strict action should be taken against the culprits, the statement added.

NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5, with around 24 lakh candidates appearing. The results were announced on June 4, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities.