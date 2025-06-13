 NEET UG Result 2025 Date: NTA NEET UG Final Answer Key, Result Expected To Be Released By Tomorrow At neet.nta.nic.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET UG Result 2025 Date: NTA NEET UG Final Answer Key, Result Expected To Be Released By Tomorrow At neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG Result 2025 Date: NTA NEET UG Final Answer Key, Result Expected To Be Released By Tomorrow At neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) final answer key and result by tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
NEET UG Result 2025 | Official Website

NEET UG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) final answer key and result by tomorrow June 14, 2025. Candidates who took the entrance test will be able to check and download NEET UG Result 2025 at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG Result 2025: Where To Check

– neet.nta.nic.in

– nta.ac.in

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)

– UMANG platform

– DigiLocker

To download the NEET UG Result 2025, candidates will have to enter the login details such as admit card number and date of birth on the portal.

Along with the NEET UG Result 2025, the board will also announce the overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance, topper list and other important details.

The 2025 medical entrance examination was held on May 4 in a single shift between 2 PM and 5 PM. The exam was held at 5,453 centers located in more than 500 cities across the country, with over 22.7 lakh candidates enrolled to take the test.

After the test, the provisional answer key, question papers, and candidates' responses were released on June 3. An objection window was opened and remained open until June 5, enabling candidates to raise objections.

To challenge any response, candidates were required to submit a challenge by paying non-refundable fees of Rs 200 for each question. All challenges will be scrutinised by a panel of subject matter experts. If objections are found valid, the final answer key will be modified accordingly.

Read Also
JEECUP Answer Key 2025: UPJEE Provisional Key To Be Released Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in;...
article-image

NEET UG Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link NEET UG 2025 result on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen and candidates will have to enter the application number and password on the portal

Step 4: The NEET UG Result 2025 will display on the screen

Note: Download the NEET UG scorecard 2025 and take a print out for the future reference

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Schools To Reopen On June 16 With ‘School Welcome Festival’; CM Devendra Fadnavis,...

Maharashtra Schools To Reopen On June 16 With ‘School Welcome Festival’; CM Devendra Fadnavis,...

Mumbai University Begins 2025-26 Admissions For Distance & Online Courses, Launches Fully Online MA...

Mumbai University Begins 2025-26 Admissions For Distance & Online Courses, Launches Fully Online MA...

Mumbai News: BMC Conducts Brainstorming Session To Plan Student-Centric Academic Year 2025-26

Mumbai News: BMC Conducts Brainstorming Session To Plan Student-Centric Academic Year 2025-26

Maharashtra To Launch India's First International Education City In Navi Mumbai; LOIs To 5 Top...

Maharashtra To Launch India's First International Education City In Navi Mumbai; LOIs To 5 Top...

MAH-BA/BSc.BEd CET 2025 Application Deadline Extended To June 23 After Low Completion Rate

MAH-BA/BSc.BEd CET 2025 Application Deadline Extended To June 23 After Low Completion Rate