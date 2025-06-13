 JEECUP Answer Key 2025: UPJEE Provisional Key To Be Released Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Here's How To Raise Objection
Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 10:51 AM IST
article-image
JEECUP Answer Key 2025 | Official Website

JEECUP Answer Key 2025: The JEECUP Answer Key 2025 is expected to be made public by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, today, June 13, 2025. At jeecup.admissions.nic.in, candidates who took the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can view and download the JEECUP answer key 2025.

The objection window for the JEECUP 2025 exam will open today, and the candidates will be allowed to challenge any discrepancies they identify in the provisional answer key. Candidates who want to raise objections can do so by June 15, 2025, which is the last date of submission. Rs 100 per question is the fee for each objection raised. But if the objection stands and the candidate's claim is proven to be accurate, the fee will be reimbursed, and the answer will be revised. Conversely, if the claim is proved to be inaccurate, the fee will be forfeited.

Once the objection window has closed, all of the challenges received from the candidates will be thoroughly scrutinised by a panel of subject experts. A revised or final answer key will be released if any of the objections are proved to be valid. The results of JEECUP 2025 will then be announced based on the final version of the answer key.

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (JEECUP) 2025 was conducted on various days from June 5 to June 13, 2025.

JEECUP Answer Key 2025: Here's How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link JEECUP Answer Key 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen and candidates will have to enter the login details on the portal

Step 4: The JEECUP Answer Key 2025 will appear on the screen and candidates who want to raise objections can do it so

Note: Download the JEECUP Answer Key 2025 and take a print out for future reference.

