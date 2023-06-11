 NEET UG Result 2023, Final Answer Key To Be Out Soon; Check Here For Latest Update
NEET UG Result 2023, Final Answer Key To Be Out Soon; Check Here For Latest Update

NEET UG Result 2023, Final Answer Key To Be Out Soon; Check Here For Latest Update

NTA will release the NEET UG Result 2023 and NEET UG final answer key very soon on the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in.

FPJ Education Desk Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
NEET UG Result 2023 | Pixabay

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release NEET UG Result 2023 and NEET UG final answer key on the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in in due course of time.

NEET UG 2023 results can be checked at neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

NEET UG 2023: Check marking criteria

  • Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)

  • Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

  •  Unanswered: No mark (0).

NEET UG 2023 examination was held in 12 languages, i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Candidates from UT of J&K and Ladakh are eligible for 15% All India Quota and the candidates from respective UTs can participate like other States.

NEET UG 2023 result expected by June second week
The NEET UG 2023 exam was conducted on May 7, 2023 and the answer key was released on June 4, 2023. The last date to raise objections was till June 6, 2023.

Steps to check NEET UG Result 2023:

  • Visit the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

  • Click on NEET UG Result 2023 link available on the home page.

  • Enter the login details and click on submit.

  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check the results and download the page.

  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

