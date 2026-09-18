NEET-UG Paper Leak: Supreme Court May Visit NTA Office, Seeks Affidavit On Exam Reforms | AI Representational Image

The Supreme Court on Thursday indicated that it may visit the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) permanent office at Minto Road, New Delhi, to assess its functioning and monitor the progress of reforms following the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

A bench of Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe was hearing petitions filed by the Federation of All India Medical Association and United Doctors Front, seeking structural reforms in the NTA after the alleged paper leak, Live Law reports.

Court seeks update on reform measures

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union, informed the court that a new High-Powered Task Force headed by Nandan Nilekani had extensively consulted the High-Level Committee of Experts headed by Dr K. Radhakrishnan.

Mehta sought time until the end of September to file an affidavit detailing the Task Force’s report. Justice Narasimha, however, suggested that a member of the Task Force should file an affidavit outlining the suggestions and progress made. He said the Joint Secretary to the Union, who is a member of the Task Force, could submit the affidavit.

The judge emphasised that institutionalising the NTA and implementing the recommendations were important. “Progression of the recommendations and its implementation is the most important,” he said.

When Justice Narasimha asked whether the NTA now had a dedicated place to carry out its functions, Mehta said the agency had a separate permanent office at Minto Road.

“We will come there one day. Me and my brother to see if the system is working or not, the manpower etc. See permanency of a place and at least half of the staff, not everybody should be deputationists there. There should be permanent staff,” Justice Narasimha said orally.

NTA asked to make affidavit public

The court also allowed an intervention application filed by Dr Mangala Kohli, former Assistant Director General of Health Services and founder of the NEET examination.

During the hearing, Advocate Tanvi Dubey, appearing for the Federation of All India Medical Association, pointed out that the Radhakrishnan Committee had recommended appointing domain experts to the governing body. Justice Narasimha said the committee was substantially concerned with the issue and that the Task Force was also looking into it.

Dubey also suggested that the transition from pen-and-paper examinations to computer-based tests should be accompanied by a timeline. Mehta said the government was aware of the issue and that steps would have to be taken.

The court directed the NTA to upload the affidavit filed by it on its website for the benefit of stakeholders.

In its order, the court recorded that the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, had filed an affidavit in compliance with an earlier order. The affidavit stated that the NTA was transitioning from exam-specific units to a functional vertical structure to build specialised domain-specific capabilities across core operational areas.

It also stated that the NTA leadership had been strengthened with a Secretary-level officer as Director General, supported by officers from different services and open-market recruitment of domain specialists in security, human resources and research and development.

The affidavit further stated that senior leadership positions at the NTA include officers from the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service and Indian Statistical Service, bringing together expertise from multiple domains.

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It added that confidential offices had been shifted to a dedicated 55,520 sq ft government facility at Minto Road, New Delhi. The facility is secured by 39 Central Industrial Security Force personnel and has X-ray screening facilities, according to the affidavit.

The court noted that the affidavit contained details of further progress and directed the NTA to place it on its web portal so that stakeholders could examine the developments.

The bench also directed the Joint Secretary to the High-Powered Task Force to file an affidavit indicating the progress within two weeks.

The court further asked for a dedicated email ID to be created so that suggestions could be sent for consideration.