NEET-UG Paper Leak Case Expands to Kalyan, CBI Questions Student Over Contact With Co-Accused | File Photo

Kalyan: The CBI, probing the NEET paper leak case, has extended its inquiry to Kalyan, where officials recently visited a residence in the Mharal area and recorded the statement of a female student.

Sources said the student had allegedly been in contact with another student whose details had surfaced during the investigation. Investigators are understood to have questioned her about communication records and related interactions.

Her father confirmed that CBI officials had visited their home and spoken to his daughter. He said her mobile number came under scrutiny because of her contact with the other student being examined in the case.

He maintained that neither his daughter nor any family member had any role in the alleged paper leak conspiracy. Officials have not disclosed whether she is a witness or under suspicion.