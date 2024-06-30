 NEET-UG Exam Irregularities: CBI Arrests Private School Owner From Godhra
HomeEducationNEET-UG Exam Irregularities: CBI Arrests Private School Owner From Godhra

NEET-UG Exam Irregularities: CBI Arrests Private School Owner From Godhra

Dixit Patel is the sixth person to be arrested in this case wherein the accused had allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from candidates to help them in clearing the test.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 08:46 PM IST
File Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday arrested the owner of a private school in Gujarat's Godhra in connection with alleged malpractices in the NEET-UG exam.

Dixit Patel, owner of Jay Jalaram School situated near Godhra in Panchmahal district where the exam was conducted, was arrested in the early hours from his residence, said public prosecutor Rakesh Thakor, adding that Patel is now being taken to Ahmedabad by the CBI to acquire his remand.

"As the case has been handed over to the CBI by the Gujarat government, a CBI team will produce him (Dixit Patel) before a designated court in Ahmedabad to acquire his remand," said Thakor.

Jay Jalaram School was one of the designated centres where the NEET-UG exam was held on May 5.

Patel is the sixth person to be arrested in this case wherein the accused had allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from candidates to help them in clearing the test.

