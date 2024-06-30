NEET-UG Transition To Online Exam Under Discussion After Leak Reports

NEET UG 2024 | Representational image

The Centre is considering moving the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) to an online format starting next year, according to a report by The Indian Express. This follows reports of suspected exam leaks, which have led to nationwide protests, multiple arrests, a CBI investigation, several court hearings, and a parliamentary deadlock.

Currently, NEET-UG is an annual pen-and-paper multiple-choice question (MCQ) test where candidates mark their answers on an OMR sheet that is optically scanned. Despite earlier resistance from the Health Ministry, which oversees the National Testing Agency (NTA) responsible for conducting the exam, a computer-based test is now being considered as a viable alternative. This change would align NEET with other major exams like the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main and JEE Advanced, which are already conducted online.

Discussions about the online transition have occurred in at least three high-level meetings over the past week. On June 22, the Centre established a seven-member panel chaired by former ISRO Chairman K. Radhakrishnan to recommend reforms in testing procedures and data security protocols and to review the NTA’s structure and functioning.

In 2018, then Education Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that NEET would be conducted online and twice a year starting in 2019. However, this decision was reversed after the Health Ministry objected, citing concerns that an online format would disadvantage poor and rural students.

A senior government official told The Indian Express, “There are many students from rural backgrounds who take the JEE Main and qualify for JEE (Advanced), which are both computer-based tests. Then why should it be a problem for NEET aspirants from rural areas?”

The final decision on switching to an online format lies with the National Medical Commission (NMC). According to the report, sources within the NMC have acknowledged that an online exam is a “serious option.”

Transitioning to a computer-based test presents challenges, particularly in terms of "normalisation" due to multiple versions of the exam. This year, 24 lakh candidates appeared for NEET-UG. Conducting the exam online would require multiple shifts and days, with approximately 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh candidates per shift. This necessitates different question papers and a normalisation process to ensure fairness in scoring.

A senior official explained, “To accommodate NEET numbers, we will need to have multiple shifts over different days—just as we do with the two cycles of JEE Main. This means having different question papers. For results preparation, we will have to normalize marks to account for any differences in the difficulty level of question papers. We’ve never had to do that for NEET in the past.”

The final decision on the format change is pending, with ongoing discussions and considerations regarding the logistics and fairness of an online NEET-UG exam.