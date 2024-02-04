NEET UG Exam 2024: Registration Details and Application Process | iStock

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up for the NEET UG Exam 2024, and prospective candidates need to be well-prepared for the registration process. Here's a comprehensive guide on where, when, and how to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination:

Exam Date and Duration:

NEET (UG) – 2024 is scheduled for May 5, 2024.

The examination will last for 3 hours and 20 minutes.

Test Pattern:

NEET (UG) - 2023 consists of four subjects.

Each subject has two sections – Section A (35 Questions) and Section B (15 Questions).

Candidates can choose to attempt any 10 out of the 15 questions in Section B.

The total number of questions and the time utilization remain the same.

Exam Format:

NEET (UG) – 2023 is a Pen & Paper-based Test.

Answers are to be marked on a specially designed OMR sheet using a Ball Point Pen provided at the examination center.

Read Also These States In India Offer Free Coaching For JEE And NEET UG Exams, Check Full List With Link Here

Application Process:

To apply for the NEET UG Exam 2024, follow these steps:

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the NEET UG Exam 2024 registration link on the home page.

Enter the required registration details to create an account.

Log in using the created account credentials.

Fill in the application form and proceed to make the necessary payment of fees.

After successful submission, download and keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

For additional information and updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of NTA NEET. Stay updates for the official announcement regarding the commencement of the registration process.