NEET UG Counselling 2026 Choice Locking Time Revised To 4 PM Today; Here’s How You Can Lock Choices

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the schedule for Round 1 choice locking for candidates applying for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats. As per the latest update on the official website, the choice locking process will now commence at 4 PM today, August 17, instead of the earlier scheduled time of 10 AM.

Direct Link To Check Notice

Direct Link for Choice Filling And Choice Locking

Direct Link To Check Seat Matrix For Round 1

Candidates can complete the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 choice-filling and locking process only through the official MCC counselling portal at mcc.nic.in. Students who have submitted their preferred choices within the specified deadline will be able to lock their selections for undergraduate medical and dental admissions.

MCC will also close the choice-filling facility for Round 1 of the NEET UG Counselling 2026 today, August 17, at 6 p.m. Candidates who have signed up for the counselling process must submit their preferred colleges and courses by the deadline.

Candidates should avoid waiting until the last minute to complete the process, as technical issues or heavy traffic on the counselling portal could affect submission.

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Choice Filling: August 6 to August 17, 2026

Last Date For Choice Filling: August 17, 2026

Choice Locking: August 17, 2026, from 10 AM to 6 PM

Processing of Seat Allotment: August 18, 2026

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 19, 2026

Reporting and Joining: August 20 to August 25, 2026

Verification of Joined Candidates' Data: August 26, 2026

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Steps To Fill And Lock Choices

Candidates can complete the NEET UG counselling choice-filling and locking process by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official MCC UG counselling website and log in with the credentials generated during registration.

Step 2: Access the candidate dashboard and check if the choice-filling option is available.

Step 3: Confirm that the required counselling fee has been paid.

Step 4: Click on ‘Available Choices’ to check the colleges and courses open to the candidate.

Step 5: Select the ‘Choice Filling’ option and enter the required details.

Step 6: Complete the OTP verification process, if prompted.

Step 7: Add the preferred colleges and courses to the choice list.

Step 8: Reorder the selected choices according to the desired preference for seat allotment.

Step 9: Click ‘Save and Continue’ to store the preferences. Candidates may also use ‘Save and Go to Home’ to save the choices and return to the dashboard.

Step 10: Go to ‘View Filled Choice(s)’ and review all selected preferences carefully.

Step 11: Once satisfied with the list, click on the ‘Choice Locking’ option.

Step 12: Follow the on-screen instructions and complete the required password and OTP verification to confirm the locking.

Step 13: Return to the dashboard and verify that the choice status shows as ‘Locked’.

Step 14: Click on ‘Print Locked Choice(s)’ to download or retain a copy of the final choices and locking confirmation for future reference.

Direct Link for Choice Filling And Choice Locking

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Helpdesk

For immediate assistance, candidates can contact the 24-hour toll-free helpline number listed in the "Contact Us" section. Candidates can also contact the helpline at 7824848020 or send an email to mcc2026@gov.in.