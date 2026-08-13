NEET UG Counselling 2026: Choice Locking Not Started Yet; MCC Advises Candidates To Await Update

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has not yet started the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 choice-locking process for candidates seeking admission to MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing programmes, as per the media report. The new timing for choice locking will be announced soon.

The latest update was displayed on the official MCC website. The official banner states, "Choice locking has yet not started, however, the time for choice locking will be announced soon. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the MCC website."

This means candidates have not yet been asked to lock their preferences for Round 1. They should wait for the official announcement from MCC before completing the choice-locking process.

NEET UG Counselling 2026: 31,728 Seats Offered

MCC has offered 31,728 seats across MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing programmes for Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2026.

Candidates participating in the counselling process are advised to regularly check the official MCC website for the revised choice-locking schedule and other updates.

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment

As per the existing MCC counselling schedule, the Round 1 provisional seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on August 17, 2026. Candidates allotted seats will be required to report to their respective colleges from August 18 to August 22, 2026.

However, candidates should keep checking for any changes to these dates following the postponement of the choice-locking process.

MCC Releases Additional Eligibility Lists

Meanwhile, MCC has published a supplementary list for the CW category under the 85% quota, covering children and widows of Armed Forces personnel.

MCC has also released an additional list of candidates eligible for the JIPMER Puducherry and Karaikal internal quota. A total of 5,407 students have been included in the eligibility list.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official MCC website for the new choice-locking timing and further updates on NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1.