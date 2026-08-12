NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Releases Supplementary CW Category List For 85% Delhi Quota; Check Details Here

NEET UG Counselling 2026: A new supplementary list of candidates for admission under the Delhi quota for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 has been made public by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates may view the list on the MCC website at mcc.ac.in or the FMSC DU website at fmsc.du.ac.in.

This updated list, which covers children and widows of military soldiers, relates to the CW category under the 85% limit. The list is used to assess which candidates are qualified for admission to programs in medicine and dentistry, such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, and BHMS.

Candidates can verify their status and the priority allocated to them by searching for their name or NEET roll number on the paper.

Direct link to check the list

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Steps to check the list

Use the procedures listed below to review the list:

Step 1: Go to fmsc.du.ac.in, the official website of FMSC DU.

Step 2: Select the "Supplementary list of CW Category applicants for UG Medical Admission 2026 under 85% DU Quota" link from the homepage.

Step 3: The screen will display the list.

Step 4: Using Ctrl+F, candidates can look for their name or roll number.

Direct link to check the list

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Steps To Apply for DU/IP, MBBS & BDS, and B.Sc. Nursing Delhi Seats Quota

Candidates who did not apply for the DU/IP (VMMC/RML), MBBS & BDS, or B.Sc. Nursing Delhi Seats Quota during the initial registration can follow these steps:

Step 1: Unlock Registration

Unlock the registration/application form.

Step 2: Go to Qualification

Open the Qualification section after unlocking the registration.

Step 3: Open Application Section

Navigate to the Application section.

Step 4: Select the Required Quotas

Check the boxes for the quotas you wish to apply for:

- DU/IP (VMMC/RML)

- MBBS & BDS

- B.Sc. Nursing Delhi Seats Quota

Step 5: Final Submit

Review the selected options and finally submit the application.

Step 6: Fill Choices

After submitting the application, proceed to fill in your choices/preferences as required.