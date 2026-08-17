NEET UG Counselling 2026 Choice Locking Begins: Candidates Can Lock Preferences Till 6 PM Today; Choice Filling Concludes At 6 PM Today

New Delhi: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the choice-filling facility for Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2026 today, August 17, at 6 PM. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process must submit their preferred colleges and courses before the deadline.

The choice-locking window has also opened today,August 17, at 10 AM and remain available until 6 PM. Candidates are advised to carefully review their preferences and lock their choices within the stipulated deadline.

The revised MCC schedule covers counselling for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100% seats of deemed and central universities, as well as seats at AIIMS institutes, JIPMER (Puducherry and Karaikal) and AFMC for MBBS, BDS and B.Sc Nursing courses.

Candidates should avoid waiting until the last minute to complete the process, as technical issues or heavy traffic on the counselling portal could affect submission.

Direct Link To Check Notice

Direct Link for Choice Filling And Choice Locking

Direct Link To Check Seat Matrix For Round 1

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Choice Filling: August 6 to August 17, 2026

Last Date For Choice Filling: August 17, 2026, up to 6 PM

Choice Locking: August 17, 2026, from 10 AM to 6 PM

Processing of Seat Allotment: August 18, 2026

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 19, 2026

Reporting and Joining: August 20 to August 25, 2026

Verification of Joined Candidates' Data: August 26, 2026

NEET UG Counselling 2026: How To Fill And Lock Choices

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the choice-filling and locking process:

Step 1: Visit the official MCC counselling portal and log in using the credentials created during registration.

Step 2: Open the candidate dashboard and check whether the choice-filling facility is active.

Step 3: Ensure that the applicable counselling fee has been paid successfully.

Step 4: Select ‘Available Choices’ to view the colleges and courses for which the candidate is eligible.

Step 5: Click on ‘Choice Filling’ and enter the required login details.

Step 6: Complete OTP verification using the registered mobile number or email ID, as applicable.

Step 7: Add the preferred colleges and courses to the choice list.

Step 8: Arrange the choices in the order of preference in which they should be considered for seat allotment.

Step 9: Click ‘Save and Continue’ to save the choices. Candidates can also select ‘Save and Go to Home’ to save the preferences and return to the dashboard.

Step 10: Select ‘View Filled Choice(s)’ and carefully review the complete preference list.

Step 11: After finalising the choices, select ‘Choice Locking’ and follow the instructions displayed on the screen.

Step 12: Complete the required password and OTP verification to lock the choices.

Step 13: Check the dashboard after locking to confirm that the status is displayed as ‘Locked’.

Step 14: Select ‘Print Locked Choice(s)’ to download or save a copy of the final preference list and locking details for future reference.

NEET UG Counselling 2026: What Happens After Choice Locking?

After the choice-filling and locking window closes on August 17, MCC will process the seat allotment on August 18. The Round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on August 19, 2026.

Candidates who are allotted seats in Round 1 will have to complete the reporting and joining process between August 20 and August 25. The verification of joined candidates' data will be conducted on August 26.

Candidates should regularly check the official MCC website for the latest counselling updates and rely only on official information regarding deadlines, seat allotment and reporting requirements.

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Helpdesk

In case of any issues or immediate assistance, candidates can reach out to the 24×7 toll-free helpline number provided under the “Contact Us” section. Candidates may also contact the helpline at 7824848020 or submit their queries via email to mcc2026@gov.in.