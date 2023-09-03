NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 3 Registration Closes Tomorrow; New Seats Added

Representative image

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) is all set to close the registration window for the third round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate counselling 2023 tomorrow, September 4. Interested candidates may apply online through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

An official notification released by MCC reads, "It is to bring to your kind notice that 02 seats of CW Quota in Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi were earlier vacated in due compliance of court directions as passed by the Hon’ble Delhi High Court in W.P(C) No. 10200/2023 & CM APPL. 39511/2023 in the matter of “Kumar Saurabh & Anr. vs Union of India& Ors.”

In addition, two new seats have been added to the seat matrix of Round 3 of NEET(UG)-2023 by the MCC for the CW Quota in Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi. Eligible CW candidates may choose for the said seats during the choice filling for Round -3 of NEET(UG)-2023.

The third phase of NEET counselling's choice-making process will conclude on September 5. The procedure of seat allocation will take place between September 6 and September 7. On September 8, MCC will release the NEET UG counselling round 3 seat allocation results for 2023.

How to apply for Round 3?

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, fill in the necessary details and make the payment of processing fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.