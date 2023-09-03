Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: CAP Round 3 Registration From Sept 9

Representative Image

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has issued the CAP round 3 counselling of the NEET UG 2023 in online mode. Selected applicants in the Maharashtra NEET UG round 1 seat allotment must note that the last date to resign round 2 joined seats without forfeiture of registration fees is September 8, 2023, upto 5.30 pm.

As per the schedule, the counselling committee will start the registrations for the 3rd round of state NEET UG counselling on September 9, 2023.

Candidates are advised that those who have registered previously need to register for the NEET UG CAP round 3 counselling 2023 only if their fee was forfeited as per the rules. To register, candidates need to fill out the registration form through the official website - cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023.

How to register ?

Go to the official website: cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023

Click on the direct link to register for the NEET UG counselling 2023 available on the homepage

Login using the necessary login details and fill out the registration form

Upload valid documents required

Make online fee payment of the prescribed fee

Go through the entire registration form and save

Take a printout of it for future use

