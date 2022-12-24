e-Paper Get App
NEET UG counselling 2022: Stray vacancy round registrations commence; know more here

NEET UG counselling 2022: Stray vacancy round registrations commence; know more here

Candidates shortlisted in NEET UG counselling 2022 must report to the allotted colleges by December 28, 2022.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
NEET UG counselling 2022: Stray Vacancy Round registrations commence; know more here | Pixabay (Representative Image)
The Medical Council Committee, MCC, is going to begin college reporting against the NEET UG counselling 2022 stray vacancy allotment result today, December 24. The reporting will be conducted online through the official website-- mcc.nic.in. Shortlisted candidates must report online against the allotted seats with the required documents by December 28, 2022.

The NEET UG stray vacancy round final result was announced on December 23. According to an official statement, the MCC has allotted seats to candidates depending on choices exercised by them in NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing courses.

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 round 2 allotment result released, check details here
article-image

Here are the documents required for NEET UG Counselling 2022:

  • NEET UG 2022 admit card

  • NEET UG 2022 result

  • NEET UG 2022 allotment letter issued by MCC

  • Marksheet of Class 10 or birth certificate

  • Class 12 certificate

  • Passport size photograph

  • Valid photo ID proof

  • Caste certificate (if any)

  • Non-creamy layer Certificate (if any)

  • Disability certificate (if any)

