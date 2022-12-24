NEET UG counselling 2022: Stray Vacancy Round registrations commence; know more here | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The Medical Council Committee, MCC, is going to begin college reporting against the NEET UG counselling 2022 stray vacancy allotment result today, December 24. The reporting will be conducted online through the official website-- mcc.nic.in. Shortlisted candidates must report online against the allotted seats with the required documents by December 28, 2022.

The NEET UG stray vacancy round final result was announced on December 23. According to an official statement, the MCC has allotted seats to candidates depending on choices exercised by them in NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing courses.

Here are the documents required for NEET UG Counselling 2022: