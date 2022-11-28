e-Paper Get App
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 round 2 allotment result released, check details here

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 12:46 PM IST
NEET aspirants checking results. | PTI (Representative Image)
Karnataka: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 round 2 seat allotment result was released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today.

The results of the same can be checked on the official website of kea.kar.nic.in. The KEA NEET UG 2022 round 2 allotment can be checked by the students by using the roll number of CET.

After filling all the required details, candidates can click on the submit option and download the NEET UG 2022 round two allotment list.

Earlier on November 7, a mock test for the same was held and on November 10, NEET UG 2022 round 1 seat allotment result was released. The NEET UG 2022 counselling registration was earlier closed on October.

