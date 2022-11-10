e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka NEET UG counselling 2022: Round 1 mock allotment result released; know more here

Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022: Round 1 mock allotment result released; know more here

The Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 mock allotment result was announced on November 7.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022: Round 1 mock allotment result released |
Follow us on

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, has declared the Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result. Students can check and download the result from the official website -- kea.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 mock allotment result was announced on November 7. The KEA NEET UG mock seat allotment just shows the seat status of the candidate. Candidates also had an option to alter their option entry till November 8, 2022.

Read Also
NEET PG after next year to be replaced by National Exit Test for MBBS students
article-image

Here's how to download Karnataka NEET UG Counseling 2022 round 1 allotment result:

  1. Go to the KEA official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

  2. Select the Karnataka NEET UG round 1 allotment result link in the latest announcement section.

  3. Key in the Karnataka CET number.

  4. The NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

  5. Download and get a hard copy for future use.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

CMC Vellore ragging incident: TN Medical University demands reports

CMC Vellore ragging incident: TN Medical University demands reports

TN: Private medical, dental colleges warned against overcharging

TN: Private medical, dental colleges warned against overcharging

Maharashtra to launch 92 new schools for EWS students

Maharashtra to launch 92 new schools for EWS students

Himachal Polls: Employment, education remain major issues for voters

Himachal Polls: Employment, education remain major issues for voters

Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022: Round 1 mock allotment result released; know more here

Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022: Round 1 mock allotment result released; know more here