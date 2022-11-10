Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022: Round 1 mock allotment result released; know more here

Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022: Round 1 mock allotment result released |

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, has declared the Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result. Students can check and download the result from the official website -- kea.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 mock allotment result was announced on November 7. The KEA NEET UG mock seat allotment just shows the seat status of the candidate. Candidates also had an option to alter their option entry till November 8, 2022.

Read Also NEET PG after next year to be replaced by National Exit Test for MBBS students

Here's how to download Karnataka NEET UG Counseling 2022 round 1 allotment result:

Go to the KEA official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Select the Karnataka NEET UG round 1 allotment result link in the latest announcement section. Key in the Karnataka CET number. The NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result will appear on the screen. Download and get a hard copy for future use.