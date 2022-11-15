NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 final result to be out today; know more here

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, is going to declare the NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 final result today, November 15. Candidates can check and download the final result on the official website - mcc.nic.in.
Here's how to download NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 final result:
Go to the official website- mcc.nic.in.
Key in the application number and password.
NEET allotment list will be displayed on the screen.
Download the result and get a hard copy for future use.
Shortlisted candidates must report at the allotted college November 15 onwards. The NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round will take place between November 23 and November 28, 2022.
MCC had declared the NEET UG counselling 2022 provisional result on November 14.
