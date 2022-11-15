e-Paper Get App
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 final result to be out today; know more here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 final result to be out today; know more here

MCC had declared the NEET UG counselling 2022 provisional result on November 14.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 11:28 AM IST
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 final result to be out today
The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, is going to declare the NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 final result today, November 15. Candidates can check and download the final result on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

Here's how to download NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 final result:

  1. Go to the official website- mcc.nic.in.

  2. Key in the application number and password.

  3. NEET allotment list will be displayed on the screen.

  4. Download the result and get a hard copy for future use.

NEET UG counselling: MCC adds 22 MBBS seats in round two
Shortlisted candidates must report at the allotted college November 15 onwards. The NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round will take place between November 23 and November 28, 2022.

