NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 final result to be out today; know more here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 final result to be out today

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, is going to declare the NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 final result today, November 15. Candidates can check and download the final result on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

Here's how to download NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 final result:

Go to the official website- mcc.nic.in. Key in the application number and password. NEET allotment list will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and get a hard copy for future use.

Shortlisted candidates must report at the allotted college November 15 onwards. The NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round will take place between November 23 and November 28, 2022.

MCC had declared the NEET UG counselling 2022 provisional result on November 14.