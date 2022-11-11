e-Paper Get App
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 allotment result postponed, check new schedule here

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 02:36 PM IST
article-image
Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Mumbai: According to the official announcement published today, November 11, 2022, on the official website - mcc.nic.in - MCC has chosen to delay the seat allocation outcome and extend the registrations for NEET UG 2022 Counseling.

In light of the Madras High Court's ruling, MCC has delayed the release of the NEET UG Counseling allotment results. The committee has decided to reopen registration and choice-filling for NEET UG 2022 candidates.

MCC

Registrations will reopen on the official website today, November 11, 2022, at 1 PM, and close on November 13, 2022, at 10 AM. Candidates may submit their fees up till 12 o'clock.

For all chosen applicants, the provisional allotment result, final allotment result, and reporting would start on November 14, 2022, and November 15, 2022, respectively.

According to the prior schedule, the second round of NEET UG 2022 counselling allotment results were supposed to be announced today, and candidate reporting was supposed to start on November 12 of that same year. The appropriate authority has now cancelled these dates and provided new ones.

