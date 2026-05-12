'NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam Schedule Within 10 Days,' Says NTA Director General Abhishek Singh As CBI Probes Paper Leak, No Fresh Registration | X @ANI & File Pic

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh on Tuesday said the schedule for the re-conduct of the cancelled NEET-UG 2026 examination would be announced within the next seven to ten days, while assuring students that strict action was being taken against those involved in the alleged paper leak.

Addressing the media in the national capital after the Centre cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination over allegations of paper leak and irregularities, Singh said the agency was working with its team to finalise the dates for the fresh examination.

"We will tell you the schedule within the next 7-10 days," Singh said when asked about the timeline for the re-exam.

He also assured candidates that the NTA would not allow irregularities to affect future examinations.

"I am trying to decide this (re-examination date) along with my team. When they told me that you (students) were here and waiting for me, I thought I should come and speak with you. I assure you that action is being taken on every such individual who is attempting to indulge in such acts. We will not let any irregularities take place in any exam," he said.

On being asked whether any insider within the NTA could have been involved in the alleged paper leak, Singh said the agency had urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take strict action against anyone found guilty.

"Be it someone inside or outside, whoever it is, we urge the CBI to arrest them and punish them so that this issue can be cured at the root," he said.

Referring to recurring concerns over examination paper leaks, including allegations during NEET-UG 2024, Singh acknowledged the seriousness of the issue and defended the decision to cancel the examination.

"Paper leaks should end with immediate effect. It is not good for anyone. We take this responsibility because what happened is wrong, and we are cancelling the exam. We will conduct the exam again with assurance," he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan refused to answer questions from the media regarding the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination amid allegations of paper leak and examination irregularities.

Amid allegations of a paper leak and examination irregularities, the Centre on Tuesday cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 and announced that the examination would be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately.

The Government also referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the allegations.

In a statement, the National Testing Agency said the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process.

The agency clarified that the registration data, candidature details and examination centres chosen by candidates for the May 2026 cycle would remain valid for the re-test. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional fee will be charged.

NEET-UG, the single entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses across India, was conducted on May 3 in pen-and-paper mode across more than 5,400 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Around 22.79 lakh students appeared for the examination.

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