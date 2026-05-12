CBI Registers FIR In NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case After Ministry Complaint, Special Teams Deployed Across Locations | Representational Image

Mumbai: Based on a written complaint received from Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, CBI has registered a FIR regarding the alleged irregularities and paper leak in the conduct of NEET-UG 2026 Exam for offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, theft and destruction of evidence under BNS, offences under Prevention of Corruption Act and offences under the Public Examination Prevention of Unfair Means Act 2024.

Documents Were Circulated Before Exam, Says Complaint

It is mentioned in the complaint that the NEET UG - 2026 Examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 03.05.2026. It has further been alleged that the NTA received a complaint and input regarding reported circulation of some documents pertaining to the NEET (UG) - 2026 Examination were circulated unauthorizedly prior to the conduct of the examination.

The allegations indicate a possible compromise of the sanctity and integrity of the examination process. The CBI has taken up the matter for a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the nature and extent of the alleged irregularities, as well as the involvement of individuals and entities connected therewith.

Special CBI teams have been formed and dispatched to various locations for investigation, officials said.

The CBI is committed to thorough investigation in the matter to identify the culprits in the case.

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