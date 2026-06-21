NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam On Sunday: Candidates Spend Final Hours Revising, Express Hopes For Smooth Conduct |

Mumbai: With the rescheduled NEET-UG 2026 examination scheduled to be held on Sunday, candidates across the country spent the final hours revising and preparing, while expressing hopes that the examination would be conducted without any disruptions.

Extra Time Used for Preparation

For many students, the re-examination meant revisiting months of preparation for one of the country's most competitive entrance tests. Several aspirants said they had used the additional time available after the rescheduling to strengthen their preparation and work on topics they found challenging.

Students described the period between the original examination and the re-test as emotionally demanding, with many having to maintain their study momentum despite uncertainty surrounding the examination process. Some candidates said the extended preparation period had improved their confidence, while others admitted that preparing for the same examination twice had been mentally taxing.

Opportunity to Correct Mistakes

Abhijeet Kamble, an aspirant from Mumbai said, "Although the re-examination required additional effort, it also provided an opportunity to correct mistakes made during the earlier attempt. Another student said that after weeks of intense preparation, the focus was now on remaining calm and performing well on the examination day."

"All we expected from the authorities is smooth conduct of the examination," added Neha Tripathi, another aspirant. "We hope that there are no technical issues, administrative confusion and last-minute changes that could affect candidates during a high-pressure test," she said.

Some Students Seek Further Postponement

Parents echoed similar concerns, noting that students had devoted significant time and energy to their preparation and deserved a stress-free examination environment. Some parents said they were closely monitoring travel arrangements and centre-related updates to ensure their children faced no difficulties on the examination day.

At the same time, not all students were in favour of proceeding with the examination as scheduled. A section of aspirants continued to seek a postponement, citing concerns related to travel logistics, centre allotments and the short period available to make necessary arrangements following the revised examination schedule.

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Transparent, Equitable Examination Demanded

"We had shit our brains after the first time exam and retired from studies. It was quite difficult to go back to the preparation, so I hope I do well with this time," Pratik Desai, an aspirant from Vasai. Some candidates argued that additional time would have helped students travelling long distances to reach their centres and prepare more effectively. Others felt that the uncertainty surrounding the examination had affected their study plans and requested a further extension.

Despite the differing views, students largely agreed on one issue—the need for a transparent and equitable examination process. Many said that after months of preparation, they wanted an examination that would allow every candidate to compete under similar conditions.

As examination authorities put logistical arrangements in place and state agencies coordinated transport and other services, candidates prepared to take the test with a mixture of nervousness and hope.