NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam Held Amid Mixed Reactions, Physics Emerges Toughest; Several Candidates Miss Test At Parel Centre | Pics | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The rescheduled National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 was conducted across the country on Sunday amid heightened scrutiny and expectations from candidates appearing for the examination for a second time. Nearly 50,000 students gave the exam in Mumbai. While many students described the paper as tougher than anticipated, emotional scenes unfolded as several candidates missing the examination at different centres, including one in Parel's Maharshi Dayanand college.

Student Reactions on Difficulty

Students exiting examination centres shared mixed reactions about the paper's difficulty level. Several candidates said the Physics section was particularly challenging and time-consuming, while Biology and Chemistry were relatively manageable. Many felt the overall paper was more difficult than the original examination held earlier this year.

"We had prepared extensively after the re-exam was announced. However, the paper was tougher than expected, especially Physics. Time management became a major challenge," said a candidate who appeared for the examination in Mumbai.

Parent's Analysis of Difficulty Levels

"The overall difficulty level of the NEET-UG re-examination was moderate to tough, with many students finding it more challenging than the previous test. Physics emerged as the toughest and most time-consuming section, requiring complex, multi-step calculations and extensive application of concepts and formulas. Chemistry was of moderate difficulty; while Organic Chemistry featured direct and straightforward questions, Physical Chemistry included several tricky numerical problems. Biology was comparatively more manageable, with most questions based directly on the NCERT syllabus and focused largely on human physiology, genetics and ecology. As a result, Biology remained the most scoring and familiar section for many candidates," said Sudha Shenoy, a parent.

Another Shweta Kamble said the second opportunity had given candidates more time to prepare, but the increased difficulty level offset that advantage. "We studied hard over the past few weeks because this attempt was crucial. The questions required deeper conceptual understanding compared to what many students had anticipated," she said.

Smooth Conduct Despite Stress

Parents accompanying candidates outside examination centres said the uncertainty surrounding the examination process had created additional stress for students. Despite this, most candidates reported that the examination was conducted smoothly at their respective centres.

However, amid the large-scale conduct of the examination, some candidates were unable to appear for the test due to various issues. At a centre in Parel, students and parents reported cases of candidates arriving after the stipulated reporting time and consequently being denied entry.

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Outside the Parel centre, anxious parents gathered seeking clarification after candidates were not allowed to enter the examination premises. Some expressed disappointment that months of preparation had come to an end without their children being able to sit for the examination.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier issued detailed guidelines directing candidates to report well before the closing of gates and carry all mandatory documents. Authorities at centres enforced the prescribed examination protocols strictly.

The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination was conducted following the decision to offer a fresh opportunity to affected candidates. The exam is one of the country's largest entrance tests and serves as the gateway for admissions to undergraduate medical and allied health science courses.