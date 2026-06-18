NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Centre Reviews Preparedness, Focuses On Coordination, Security And Student Support | VIDEO

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviews NEET UG re-examination preparations with officials ahead of the June 21 test | PTI

New Delhi, June 18: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on June 18, chaired a high-level review meeting to assess preparedness for the NEET UG re-examination scheduled for June 21.

The meeting brought together senior officials from the Ministry of Education, state governments, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and higher education institutions to review arrangements for the nationwide exercise.

During the meeting, Pradhan stressed the need to maintain the highest standards of integrity, transparency and efficiency in the examination process.

VIDEO | Delhi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan holds a review meeting for NEET re-exam, which is scheduled to be held on June 21.#NEET #NEETReexam



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Jpi3pBZai0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 18, 2026

He directed all concerned authorities to remain vigilant and ensure that all necessary measures were in place for the smooth and fair conduct of the re-examination.

Focus on ground-level coordination

Highlighting the importance of coordination, the Minister said officers designated by the Ministry would be deployed across states to oversee activities related to the re-examination. These officers will report to a Command Centre headed by NTA Director General Abhishek Singh, The Hindu reports.

Pradhan also asked nodal officers appointed by state governments to ensure that candidates receive all necessary support so they can appear for the examination in a stress-free environment. The emphasis on direct monitoring and coordination reflects the Centre's effort to minimise disruptions and instil confidence among students appearing for the test.

Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Sanjay Kumar, said students should be made comfortable before and during the examination.

He called for adequate seating arrangements at examination centres and the provision of drinking water and other basic facilities. He urged state authorities to take all necessary steps to ensure candidate welfare.

Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Vineet Joshi, said the period leading up to the re-examination was critical and underscored the need for proactive coordination, timely communication of instructions and strict adherence to prescribed protocols.

Security and logistics under scanner

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh said the agency was working closely with district-level coordination committees headed by District Magistrates, state police departments and intelligence agencies to ensure the examination is conducted smoothly.

The meeting also reviewed examination preparedness, security protocols, logistical arrangements, grievance redressal mechanisms and adherence to examination guidelines. States and Union Territories were advised to maintain close coordination with all stakeholders to ensure a transparent and seamless examination process.

A total of 222 participants attended the meeting in hybrid mode. Senior officials from states and Union Territories, nodal officers from centrally funded institutions, vice chancellors and directors of higher educational institutions across the country took part in the discussions.

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Emphasis on student welfare

Participants assured full cooperation and reiterated their commitment to taking all necessary measures for the smooth conduct of the examination and ensuring a hassle-free experience for candidates.

The extensive review and involvement of multiple agencies indicate that authorities are placing significant emphasis on both student welfare and examination security ahead of the June 21 re-examination, with coordination emerging as the key focus area.