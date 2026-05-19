Dharmendra Pradhan Chairs Re-NEET-UG Exam Preparations Meet; Calls For Seamless, Foolproof & Stringent Security Protocols

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | ANI

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess preparations for the upcoming NEET-UG re-examination, with a strong focus on tightening security and restoring confidence in the examination process after the recent paper leak controversy.

During the meeting, Pradhan directed officials to ensure that every loophole identified during the earlier examination is fully addressed before the re-test is conducted. Calling for complete transparency and integrity, the minister stressed that the re-examination must be held in a “secure, seamless and foolproof manner”.

The review comes amid growing concerns among students and parents following allegations of irregularities and question paper leaks in the earlier NEET-UG examination, which triggered widespread criticism and demands for stricter monitoring of national-level entrance tests.

Focus on security & coordination

According to officials, the Education Ministry has instructed authorities to implement stringent security measures at all examination centres. Coordination meetings with District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police across states will also be held to strengthen monitoring arrangements and ensure smooth conduct of the examination.

The ministry said special attention would be given to maintaining vigilance at centres to prevent any possibility of malpractice or security breaches during the re-test.

Pradhan reportedly told officials that there could be “no compromise” when it comes to examination security and fairness.

Student facilities also reviewed

Apart from security arrangements, the minister also reviewed facilities being provided to candidates appearing for the re-exam.

Officials have been directed to ensure proper arrangements for transportation, drinking water and other essential facilities for students on the examination day. The government said efforts are being made to minimise inconvenience for candidates, many of whom have already undergone stress due to the uncertainty surrounding the examination.

Re-NEET Examination details

The NEET-UG 2026 re-exam will take place on June 21, 2026. According to the NTA, participants will receive an extra 15 minutes during the test, and admit cards for the re-exam will be issued by June 14. Additionally, students will have another chance to select the cities of their choice for exams.

(Inputs from ANI)