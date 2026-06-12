NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Centre Reviews June 21 Preparations, Warns Of Strict Action Against Tampering | Representational Image

For the upcoming NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, the authorities have introduced several student-friendly measures to ensure a smooth and secure testing experience. Cabinet Secretary Dr. T.V. Somanathan reviewed preparations, emphasising fairness, transparency, and strict action against any malpractice.

Key measures include:

Three-tier review system: Involving Union Secretaries, Chief Secretaries of states, and the NTA Director General to ensure comprehensive preparedness.

“One Team for NEET” approach: Central ministries, state governments, and district administrations are coordinating closely for seamless examination conduct.

Secure and fair environment: Strict security protocols are in place to prevent any tampering, cheating, or disruption during the exam.

Official communication only: Students and parents are advised to rely exclusively on the NTA’s official website and notifications for updates.

These steps are aimed at safeguarding candidates’ interests while maintaining the integrity of the re-examination process.