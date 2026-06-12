CJP Leads Lucknow Protest Against NEET Paper Leak, Demands Resignation Of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | Sourced

Lucknow: Hundreds of youths gathered at Eco Garden in Lucknow on Friday under the banner of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) to protest against alleged examination irregularities and paper leaks, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy.

Heavy police and RAF deployed ahead of large turnout

Raising slogans against the government, the protesters alleged that repeated examination leaks and irregularities had jeopardised the future of lakhs of aspirants. Participants also demanded accountability in recruitment and competitive examinations, including NEET, UPSI, Lekhpal and CBSE examinations.

Anticipating a large turnout, the district administration deployed heavy police force and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel in and around the Eco Garden. Barricades were put up at key entry points to regulate the crowd and maintain law and order.

Deepke invokes freedom movement as highest patriotism

CJP founder Abhijeet Deepke, who arrived in Lucknow to lead the protest, said the demonstration would remain peaceful. He briefly got caught in the crowd before reaching the protest venue, where he addressed the gathering and later joined the sit-in.

Addressing the protesters, Deepke said, "Our country was built through movements. Had there been no freedom movement, India would not have attained independence. Had there been no movement against the Emergency, democracy would not have survived. Peaceful protest is the highest form of patriotism."

Part of nationwide campaign after Jantar Mantar, Pune

He further said that those responsible for paper leaks in examinations such as Lekhpal, UPSI, NEET and CBSE must be held accountable and asked to resign.

The Lucknow protest is part of a nationwide campaign launched by the youth-based outfit against alleged examination irregularities. Similar demonstrations have already been held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and in Pune.

Deepke announced that the next phase of the campaign will continue in Amritsar and Bengaluru before culminating in a major protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 20.

During the demonstration, protesters demanded greater transparency in the conduct of competitive examinations and urged the government to take strict action against those responsible for repeated paper leak incidents.