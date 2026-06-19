NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: Central & Western Railways To Run Extra Local Trains, Cancel Mega Blocks On June 21 In Mumbai | Pinterest

Mumbai: In a major relief for thousands of students appearing for NEET 2026, Central Railway and Western Railway will operate suburban local trains on a regular weekday timetable on Sunday, June 21. The railways have also cancelled the usual mega blocks to ensure smooth travel for candidates and their parents on the examination day.

Central Railway will run 1,820 suburban services across its network, significantly higher than the nearly 1,200 services normally operated on Sundays. Railway officials said the decision was taken to help students reach their examination centres without delays or inconvenience. With no maintenance blocks scheduled, train services are expected to run seamlessly throughout the day.

Western Railway has also announced weekday operations for its suburban network, which normally runs 1,414 local services daily. In addition, 4 special Ahmedabad–Mumbai train will be operated for NEET candidates travelling from Gujarat. The move is expected to benefit students from across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and neighbouring areas.

NEET is one of the country’s largest entrance examinations, attracting lakhs of candidates every year. The special arrangements by both railways aim to reduce travel-related stress and ensure that students can focus on their examinations without worrying about transportation.

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