NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released; Candidates Await OMR Sheets To Raise Objections

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET (UG) 2026. The entrance exam was conducted on May 3, 2026, at centres in India and abroad.
Click here to read the official notification
The answer keys, released for all question paper sets, are now available on the official NEET website. This allows candidates to cross-check their responses and get an early estimate of their scores ahead of the final results.
Objection Window to Open After OMR Upload
While the answer key is now accessible, candidates will have to wait a little longer to challenge any discrepancies. The NTA has clarified that the window to raise objections will open only after scanned copies of candidates’ OMR answer sheets are uploaded on the website. The detailed schedule for the same will be announced separately.
Once the challenge window opens, candidates will be able to submit objections against specific answers by following the prescribed process. Typically, each challenge requires a fee and must be supported with proper justification.
Candidates advised to track official updates
In its public notice dated May 6, 2026, the NTA has urged candidates to regularly visit its official websites for the latest updates regarding the OMR sheet release and the answer key challenge process.
For any queries or clarifications, candidates can reach out to the NTA through its helpline numbers or email support.