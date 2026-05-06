UP Minister Yogendra Upadhyaya Says ‘Johny Johny Yes Papa’ Promotes Lying, Sparks Education Debate |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyaya on Wednesday sparked a controversy by saying that popular English nursery rhymes such as “Johny Johny Yes Papa” do not reflect Indian values and encourage children to lie from an early age.

Addressing a gathering of Shiksha Mitras at the Merchant Chamber Hall in Kanpur, the minister said that Western-influenced rhymes fail to impart moral values and instead promote dishonesty. Referring to the line “Eating sugar? No papa,” he said such phrases teach children to lie to their parents and shape behaviour in undesirable ways.

His remarks triggered a wider debate on the contrast between Western and Eastern value systems in early education. Upadhyaya said Indian education should focus on value-based learning rooted in tradition and culture. He urged teachers to go beyond textbook-driven instruction and build a system that imparts values alongside the curriculum.

Invoking the ancient Guru-Shishya tradition, he said teachers must take on the role of a guru to instil discipline and moral guidance in students. He added that small lessons in everyday life can help shape character and show children the right path.

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The minister also drew a comparison between English rhymes and traditional Hindi poems, saying older generations grew up with verses that carried deeper life lessons and cultural grounding. He said such content is more relevant for shaping the present generation.

At the event, Upadhyaya honoured 12 Shiksha Mitras by presenting them with demo cheques following an increase in their honorarium. He said the government has raised their monthly honorarium from Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000, adding that the move would improve their standard of living, especially for those working in rural and remote areas. He described Shiksha Mitras as a vital link in the education system.