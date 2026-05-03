NEET UG 2026: NTA Issues Important Instructions For Candidates Appearing In Dubai, Sharjah And Riyadh

NTA Issues Important Instructions For Candidates Appearing In Dubai, Sharjah And Riyadh | X

New Delhi: With the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 set to be held today, May 3, the National Testing Agency has issued an important notice for candidates appearing at overseas centres in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Separate advisories were released by the Consulate General of India, Dubai and the Embassy of India, Riyadh, reminding candidates to report on time and strictly follow entry guidelines.

Important Notice: NTA is conducting NEET-UG 2026 in Sharjah & Dubai, UAE. pic.twitter.com/JddIPZUjle — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) May 2, 2026

Exam timing for Dubai and Sharjah

For candidates appearing in Dubai and Sharjah, the examination will be held in pen-and-paper mode.

Key details

• Date: May 3, 2026 (Sunday)

• Exam timing: 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm (UAE time)

Exam centres

• The Indian High School, Dubai

• Sharjah Indian School, Sharjah

The main entrance gate will open at 9.30 am (UAE time).

Candidates who arrive after 12 noon will not be allowed entry under any circumstances.

NEET (UG) Exam:



The National Testing Agency (NTA) @NTA_Exams is conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) - 2026 in Pen and Paper mode on May 3, 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as per details given below:



Wishing all students the very best for their… pic.twitter.com/9QgSKQmTUu — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) May 2, 2026

Separate advisory for Riyadh candidates

Candidates appearing in Riyadh have also been issued a separate schedule.

Key details

• Date: May 3, 2026 (Sunday)

• Exam timing: 11.30 am to 2.30 pm (Saudi Arabian time)

Exam centre

• International Indian School Riyadh, Boys Section, Al Hasan Ibn Ali Street, Exit 24, Rawdah, Riyadh

The entrance gate at the Riyadh centre will open at 8.30 am (Saudi time).

Candidates reporting after 11 am will not be permitted to enter the examination centre.

Documents candidates must carry

NTA has reminded all overseas candidates to come fully prepared with the required documents.

Candidates must carry

• Printed admit card

• Required passport-size photographs

• Original valid ID proof

Students have also been asked to strictly follow the dress code prescribed by NTA.

Follow NTA instructions carefully

Authorities have urged candidates not to rely only on general exam information and instead carefully read all instructions issued specifically for NEET UG 2026.

Both the Indian missions in Dubai and Riyadh said candidates must adhere to the guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency to avoid last-minute issues at the centre.

For students appearing abroad, the most important advice remains straightforward: reach early, carry all documents, and do not miss the reporting deadline.