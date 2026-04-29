NEET UG 2026: NTA Issues Fresh Advisory On Biometric Verification, Exam On May 3– Details At nta.ac.in

With just days to go for NEET UG 2026, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a fresh advisory addressing concerns around biometric verification at exam centres. | PTI(Representative Image)

With just days to go for NEET UG 2026, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a fresh advisory addressing concerns around biometric verification at exam centres. In a post shared on social media platform X, the agency sought to reassure candidates that provisions are in place in case fingerprint authentication cannot be completed on exam day.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on May 3, and the latest communication comes as part of a series of clarifications aimed at easing anxiety among students.

Advisory for NEET (UG) 2026 Candidates



In case biometric verification cannot be completed at the examination centre due to technical issues, poor fingerprint quality, connectivity issues, or medical conditions, candidates are advised not to panic.



NTA has laid down a provision… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 29, 2026

What happens if biometric verification fails

In its advisory, NTA said candidates should not panic if biometric verification cannot be completed due to technical glitches, poor fingerprint quality, connectivity issues, or even certain medical conditions.

The agency clarified that alternative arrangements have been made to ensure that no candidate is unfairly prevented from appearing for the exam. In such cases, manual identity verification will be carried out using valid documents. Additionally, an undertaking form will be available at the centre with the Centre Superintendent or Observer, and candidates will be guided through the process before being allowed to take the exam.

The message from the agency was clear—students are expected to remain calm and cooperate with officials at the centre.

NTA reiterates exam security

Earlier in the day, NTA had also addressed concerns over alleged question paper leaks circulating on social media. The agency dismissed these claims, stating that all exam materials are secure and handled under strict protocols.

Taking to X, NTA urged candidates not to fall for misinformation being shared on platforms like Telegram and other channels. It emphasised that such claims are false and intended to create unnecessary panic among aspirants.

Students were also encouraged to report suspicious messages or rumours to cybercrime authorities or the agency for appropriate action.

Exam Details and Final Preparations

NEET UG 2026 admit cards were released on April 26, and candidates have been advised to download them well in advance to avoid last-minute issues.

The exam will be conducted on May 3 (Sunday) from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM in offline mode. With lakhs of candidates set to appear, authorities have stepped up measures to ensure smooth and fair conduct across centres.

In a related move, the government has also asked medical institutions not to grant leave on May 2 and 3, except in special circumstances, to ensure adequate staffing and coordination during the examination

As the countdown to NEET UG 2026 continues, the NTA’s repeated messaging has centred around maintaining calm and staying focused. From addressing biometric concerns to debunking paper leak rumours, the agency has attempted to reassure candidates at every step.

For students, the advice remains consistent, avoid distractions, trust official updates, and focus on the exam.