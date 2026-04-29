ICSE Class 10 And ISC Class 12 Results 2026 To Be Announced On April 30 At 11 AM – Check At results.cisce.org

ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Board Results | Official Website

The ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results for 2026 will be announced on April 30 by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations. The results of the CISCE 10th and 12th will be revealed at approximately 11 AM, according to updates. Students can view their ICSE and ISC results 2026 on the official websites at cisce.org and results.cisce.org, as well as at DigiLocker, after they are made available.

They require their UID, index number, and captcha code in order to download their ICSE 10th and ISC 12th marksheets. The ICSE and ISC results for 2026 will also be accessible on DigiLocker, the board previously said. DigiLocker is a quick way to check grades for the millions of students who are waiting for their CISCE 10 and 12 results.

Importantly details

Important Dates & Time

* Result Date: April 30, 2026

* Result Time: 11:00 AM

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Steps to check the result

Students can follow the instructions to download their ICSE 10th and ISC 12th marksheets.

Go to the official website for the result

From the course selection, choose ICSE.

Enter the Captcha code, Index Number, and Unique ID (UID).

Select "Show Result."* The ICSE and ISC results will show up on the screen.

Print the preliminary marksheet after downloading it.

Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Go to the DigiLocker results portal: results.digilocker.gov.in

Sign in using your mobile number, Aadhaar, or existing login credentials

If you’re a new user, register using your mobile number first

Once logged in, navigate to the Education or Issued Documents section

Look for “CISCE ICSE Result 2026” or “ISC Result 2026”

Choose the appropriate class (Class 10 or Class 12)

Enter your index number and other required details

Click on the submit button

Your digital marksheet will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep a copy for future use