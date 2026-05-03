NEET UG 2026: Nearly 23 Lakh Aspirants Appear As Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Visits NTA Headquarters To Review Arrangements

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the headquarters of the National Testing Agency to review the arrangements made for NEET UG 2026. | X Ministry of Education @EduMinOfIndia

New Delhi: As nearly 23 lakh medical aspirants appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) on Sunday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the headquarters of the National Testing Agency to review the arrangements made for NEET UG 2026.

The visit came on the day of the examination, with the minister assessing how the agency was managing one of the country’s largest undergraduate entrance tests.

Hon'ble Union Minister of Education Shri @dpradhanbjp visited the headquarters of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to assess the on-ground conduct for the NEET UG 2026 examination being held today.



During the visit, the Minister oversaw key operational aspects including… pic.twitter.com/K1O1q2x6jQ — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) May 3, 2026

Review of exam preparedness

At the NTA headquarters in New Delhi, Pradhan was briefed by officials on the operational readiness for the examination. He reviewed key aspects such as logistics, coordination with examination centres, and the monitoring systems put in place to ensure that the test was conducted smoothly across the country. Officials also apprised him of the measures taken to manage the large volume of candidates and maintain order at examination venues.

NEET UG 2026 is being conducted under heightened supervision this year, with strict protocols in place at centres across India.

Minister’s message to aspirants

Earlier in the day, before visiting the NTA headquarters, Pradhan shared a message for candidates appearing for the exam.

In a post on X, he wrote: “Best wishes to all students taking the NEET UG examination today. Stay calm, focused and give your best. The medical profession stands for compassion, service and a lifelong commitment to learning. Wishing every aspirant the clarity and confidence to take a meaningful step towards this path.”

Best wishes to all students taking the NEET UG examination today. Stay calm, focused and give your best.



The medical profession stands for compassion, service and a lifelong commitment to learning. Wishing every aspirant the clarity and confidence to take a meaningful step… — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 3, 2026

The message was widely shared as students headed to examination centres on Sunday afternoon.

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One of India’s biggest entrance examinations

NEET UG 2026 is being conducted by the National Testing Agency for close to 23 lakh registered candidates, making it one of the largest entrance examinations held in the country.

The examination serves as the gateway for admission to undergraduate medical programmes such as MBBS, BDS and other allied health science courses offered by institutions across India.

With such a large number of candidates appearing this year, the government and the NTA have emphasised smooth coordination, strict monitoring and fair conduct of the examination process. Officials said the entire administrative machinery remained on alert through the day to ensure the exam proceeded without disruption.