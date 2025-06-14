NEET UG 2025: Cut-Off Marks Decline Across Categories

NEET UG 2025 Cut-Off | Official Website

NEET UG 2025 Cut-Off: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the cut-off marks category-wise for the NEET UG 2025 examination. Candidates who obtain more than these cut-off marks will be eligible for the counselling process. However, clearing the exam does not guarantee admission to a dental or a medical college.

To get a seat, students need to clear all rounds of counselling such as choice filling, seat allotment, document verification, and final reporting. Admission to top medical colleges depends upon merit, compliance with cut-offs, and successful completion of the whole counselling process.

In 2025, UR/EWS category candidates scoring 686 to 144 marks and fulfilling the ≥50th percentile requirement numbered 11,01,151. For the OBC category (≥40th but <50th percentile), there were 88,692 candidates with scores from 143 to 113. The SC category registered 31,995 qualifiers in the same percentile range and marks range. For the ST category, 13,940 candidates were selected with marks from 143 to 113.

In the UR/EWS-PwBD category, candidates with 143 to 127 marks and in the ≥45th but <50th percentile numbered 472. Out of OBC-PwBD candidates, 216 were in the category of 126 to 113 scores, whereas SC-PwBD and ST-PwBD had 48 and 17 qualifiers, respectively, in the same score band.

In comparison, in 2024, the range of qualifying marks was 720 to 162 for UR/EWS, and there were a total of 11,65,334 qualifiers. In 2023, it was 720 to 137, and there were 10,14,372 UR/EWS qualifiers.

The total number of qualified candidates was:

11,45,976 in 2023

13,15,853 in 2024

12,36,531 in 2025