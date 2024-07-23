NEET-UG 2024: No Re-NEET, Rules SC, Says 'No Substantial Proof Of Systemic Breach' In Conduct Of Examinations

FPJ

In a highly anticipated decision, the Supreme Court of India, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, ruled on July 23, 2024 that there will be no re-examination for NEET-UG 2024.

The apex court cited potential "consequences for over two million students" while delivering its judgement.

The top court also observed that there is "no evidence of systemic breach" in conducting the medical entrance examination for undergraduate students. The three-judge bench headed by the CJI observed a lack of widespread data to ensure the sanctity of NEET-UG 2024.

"The data produced on record is not indicative of the systemic leak of the question paper which would lead to the destruction of the sanctity of the exam," said the CJI.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Chandrachud stated, "The petitioners' submission is that the leak that occurred during the NEET-UG Exam is systemic in nature and, coupled with structural deficiencies in the exam modalities, the only permissible course of action is to direct a re-examination."

The court ultimately decided against ordering a re-examination. However, it ordered that those students who were involved in the alleged leak or "have been tainted" must not be allowed further in the admission process and action must be taken against them.

The bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, heard nearly 40 pleas related to the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024. The court's decision brings closure to the uncertainty surrounding the exam, and students can now proceed with their admission processes.

The court also said that students who have further grievances may approach their respective high courts to seek justice.