NEET UG 2024 New Rationalized Syllabus To Come Out Next Week

NTA to rationalize NEET UG syllabus | NTA

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is all set to bring out a revised syllabus next week. The new syllabus will be in a reduced form and will be a more justified version of the previous one. It is said to be curated after inputs and advice from National Medical Commission (NMC) and various other boards, who rationalized their senior secondary syllabus during Covid, according to a report by The Times of India. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will most likely bring out the syllabus by next week.

Registration process

The online registration for entrance test for admission to undergraduate courses will start in January. The exam will be conducted in offline mode.

Students to get a six month window

"NTA will notify NEET-UG syllabus next week so that it helps students in preparation. It will be a reduced syllabus. The students will be getting over six months to plan their studies for the entrance test," NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh told TOI.

Rationalized syllabus by other boards

The NEET-UG and JEE Main Syllabus has not been revised so far, despite many boards revising their syllabus during the pandemic to a more rationalized one. including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as well as the National Council Of Education Research and Training reduced their syllabus because of the whole pandemic situation.

NEET is administered in thirteen languages by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The one national exam, NEET UG, is the prerequisite for admission to 645 medical, 318 dental, 914 AYUSH, 47 BVSc, and AH colleges in India. It is administered annually.