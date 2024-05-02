NEET UG 2024 Admit Card OUT; Exam On May 5

NEET UG 2024 | Representational image

The admit card for the NEET UG exam 2024 has officially been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will now be able to download their admit cards from the official websites: exams.nta.ac.in and neet.ntaonline.in.

The NEET UG 2024 exam is set to be conducted on May 5, 2024. This exam will be conducted in offline mode. The said exam is scheduled to take place in a single shift across 571 cities across India and 14 cities outside the country.

The exam will commence from 2 p.m. and go on until 5:20 p.m. The exam will be conducted in 12 different languages namely English, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Malayalam, Odia, and Punjabi.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Open the official website.

Step 2: Go to the dedicated NEET UG tab.

Step 3: Click on the provided admit card link.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials.

Step 5: Click 'Submit'.

Step 6: Your admit card will now appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check the admit card thoroughly.

Step 8: Save and download for future use.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card in order to carry it to the examination venue. To appear for the above-mentioned exam, it is mandatory for a candidate to have a valid admit card. In any case, if a candidate does not have an admit card, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Important Guidelines

Candidates must make sure to have a good internet connection while downloading the admit card. Candidates are also suggested to reach their respective exam venue at least 30 minutes before the exam. Candidates should keep themselves hydrated throughout the examination.

Candidates should keep a check on the official websites for all the latest updates related to the said exam.