NEET UG 2024: 13.16 Lakh Candidates Clear National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test | Representative Image

NEET UG 2024: This year, a total of 24.06 lakh candidates registered for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) examination in 2024, out of which 23.33 lakh took the test. Among them, 13.16 lakh candidates have qualified for NEET UG. Fourteen female candidates and 53 male candidates have achieved rank 1 this year.

This year, 13.76 lakh female candidates registered, 13.34 lakh took the test and 7.69 lakh of them qualified. At the same time, 10.29 lakh male candidates registered for NEET UG, 9.98 lakh among them appeared and 5.47 lakh qualified. According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), 18 third-gender candidates also registered for NEET in 2024, 17 of them appeared in the test and 10 of them qualified.

Last year, 11.84 lakh female candidates registered for NEET UG, 11.56 lakh appeared, and 6.55 lakh had qualified. At the same time, 9.02 lakh male candidates registered for the NEET UG 2023, among them, 8.81 lakh appeared and 4.90 lakh had qualified for the exam. Thirteen third-gender candidates registered, 11 appeared and three qualified, according to the NTA.

This year saw an increase in the number of female candidates registered, marking a 17.84% increase vis-a-vis 2023. For male candidates, there has been an increase of 15.71% vis-a-vis last year.