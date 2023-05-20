NEET UG 2023: NTA to release answer keys soon at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 answer keys to be out soon | Representational pic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the NEET UG 2023 answer keys. Once released, candidates will be given a set period of time to raise objections against the answers in the key.

NTA however has not confirmed any date for the release of the answer key

Soon after the answer keys are released, the NEET UG Result will be declared.

Once NEET UG 2023 result is declared, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) releases counselling dates based on which admissions are granted as per NEET ranks.

To understand the medical college admission process, here are all important questions answered:

Eligibility criteria for NEET UG counselling:

To be eligible for NEET counselling, general category candidates must score in the 50th percentile, while SC/ST/OBC candidates must score in the 40th percentile.

Using the NEET results, the National Testing Agency prepares the merit list for 15 per cent AIQ counselling.

As part of the 85 per cent state quota counselling, NTA also provides information about qualified candidates from each state to the respective authorities.

How to calculate a score using NEET 2023 answer key?

After the NEET answer key is released candidates can tally their answers (as in the NEET OMR sheet PDF) with the official NEET 2023 answer key

Candidates must keep an eye on the code of the question paper and the NEET 2023 answer key while tallying. Candidates can find the sets and language of the answer key on the top of both, the answer key and OMR sheet.

Medical aspirants will then have to count the correct and incorrect responses to know their NEET score. In case, more than one answer is marked for a question, candidates must consider it to be unanswered. The marking scheme given below will be used to calculate scores

Steps to challenge the official NEET 2023 answer key