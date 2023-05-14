NBEMS announces upcoming medical entrance exam dates, No mention of NEET PG/NEXT, Know reason here

NBEMS announces upcoming medical entrance exam dates | UnSplash (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the tentative exam dates for upcoming medical entrance examinations in 2023.

NBEMS will conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test -Super Specialty (NEET SS 2023) examination between September 9 and 10, 2023.

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2023 session will be conducted on July 30, 2023.

“The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals and confirmations,” the official website read.

As the date for the NEET PG and NEET NEXt were not mentioned in the announcement by the NBEMS, a twitter user writes, "Surprisingly no mention about NEET PG/NEXT."

National Borad of Examination has released Exam Calendar 2023. Surprisingly no mention about NEET PG/NEXT. Something is surely on their cards?!? pic.twitter.com/Gdgr1u0Rue — IMA-JDN (@imajdnnational) May 13, 2023

Reacting to this another twitter user comments, "Calendar is only till October FMG and NEET/NEXT calendar usually declared in October/November (Generally 3-4 months before exams)."