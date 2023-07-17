NEET UG 2023 Counselling Process To Start This Week

Representational image |

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG Counselling was announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on July 15, Saturday. Candidates who cleared the exam can check the complete counselling schedule at mcc.nic.in, which is the official website of MCC.

As per the schedule, the counselling verification of the tentative seat matrix by the participating institutes and NMC will start on July 20.

First round registration and payment will take place between July 20 and July 25, and choice locking will take place between July 22 and July 26. First seat allotment processing will take place on July 28 and 20, and the results will be made public by July 29.

While the second seat allotment list’s registration process will be organised from August 9 and 14, with the result on August 18, the third allotment list will come out on September 8.

For the general category students, a candidate should score in the 50th percentile, while SC/ST/OBC and other disadvantaged candidates should score in the 40th percentile.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: How to check dates?

Go to MCC's official website mcc.nic.in.

Go the homepage and click on the link showcasing NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule.

A pdf file will open up.

Check the dates for counselling and save the pdf.

Get a printout of the pdf file.

