NEET UG 2023: Answer key released by Aakash BJYU's, check your answers

NEET UG 2023 answer keys | Representational pic

New Delhi: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 was held recently on May 7.

The Aakash Byju's institute has released the answer keys for the NEET UG 2023 exam.

Students can as of now refer to the Aakash Institute's answer key to match their answers for reference.

To check your answers, click here

Students should note that this is not the official answer key as it would be uploaded by the NTA soon.

The exam was held for a duration of three hours and 20 minutes – from 2.30 PM to 5.20 PM for over 20 lakh candidates across 499 cities in India and 13 cities oustide India.

Overall the paper was found to be slightly easier than NEET 2022. However Chemistry paper was considered tougher than other subjects.

The questions in Chemistry were more tricky and lengthy than last year. The rest of the subjects were almost of similar difficulty compared to last year.

The marks expected to secure a seat in government colleges (All India Quota) would be similar to the previous year (2022), i.e. 580 to 610 as this time the number of students who attended the exam were nearly 19 lakh, which is 18% (approximately) higher than the previous year, hence expected marks might range from 590 to 620.