NEET UG 2022 results out; here's how to download scorecard at neet.nta.ac.in

NEET UG 2022: Answer key and scorecards out at neet.nta.nic.in. | Pixabay

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, 2022 results were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, September 7. The scorecards for NEET UG 2022 have been made available at the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations. This year, the NEET UG exam was conducted on July 17, drawing a total of 18.72 lakh applicants. 3,570 locations across 497 Indian cities and 14 foreign cities hosted the medical admission exam.

Candidates can get the NEET result link on the following websites:

neet.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.nic.in

To download the NEET UG 2022 Scorecard:

Visit neet.nta.nic.in, the NTA's official website.

Click the NEET UG 2022 result link on the homepage.

Enter your application number and birthdate.

Results for NEET UG 2022 will show up on the screen.

Take a printout of the NEET UG 2022 scorecard after downloading it for future use.

