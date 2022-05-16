NEET UG 2022: Registration date extended till May 20, know how to apply at neet.nta.nic.in

The registration date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The application deadline for NEET 2022 has been extended until May 20. Previously, the deadline for applying for the NEET UG 2022 exam was May 15. On the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, medical students can register for the NTA NEET 2022.

In response to a request from the Director-General of Armed Forces Medical Services(AFMS), the NEET UG registration has been extended.

"In continuation of the Public Notices dated: 01 May 2022 and 05 May 2022, and in view of the request received from the Office of Director General Armed Forces Medical Services, it has been decided to further extend the last date for submission of Application Forms of NEET (UG) - 2022," the NTA said in the notification.

Here's how to apply:

Go to the official website of NTA, neet.nta.nic.in Select the link "Registrations for NEET UG 2022" Fill the NEET UG application form Upload all the required documents and pay the application fee Download the application form.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 10:36 AM IST